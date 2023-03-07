Report: Barcelona to be accused of corruption for payments
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Spanish newspaper El Pais says prosecutors will accuse soccer club Barcelona of corruption because of its payments to the vice president of the refereeing committee. Prosecutors did not immediately confirm the accusations and said nothing had been filed yet. El Pais made the report based on unnamed sources close to the matter. Barcelona has been under scrutiny since it became public the club made millions of dollars in payments over several years to a company that belonged to the vice president of the Spanish federation’s refereeing committee.