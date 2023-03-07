Skip to Content
Prosecutor seeks death for man in New York bike path attack

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors have urged a jury to impose the death penalty on a man who killed eight people on a Manhattan bike path in a 2017 vehicle attack. But a defense lawyer insisted in closing statements Tuesday that death was not the answer. Arguments in Manhattan federal court unfolded Tuesday, a day before jurors in the trial of Sayfullo Saipov were to begin deliberating his fate. If any juror votes against death, the 35-year-old citizen of Uzbekistan will spend the rest of his life behind bars at a maximum security prison. Saipov was convicted in January by the same jury.

