Prosecutor seeks death for man in New York bike path attack

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors have urged a jury to impose the death penalty on a man who killed eight people on a Manhattan bike path in a 2017 vehicle attack. But a defense lawyer insisted in closing statements Tuesday that death was not the answer. Arguments in Manhattan federal court unfolded Tuesday, a day before jurors in the trial of Sayfullo Saipov were to begin deliberating his fate. If any juror votes against death, the 35-year-old citizen of Uzbekistan will spend the rest of his life behind bars at a maximum security prison. Saipov was convicted in January by the same jury.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.