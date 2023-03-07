Prosecutor calls XXXTentacion’s alleged killers ‘predators’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida prosecutor has told jurors during closing arguments that three men accused of the 2018 slaying of rapper XXXTentacion were “predators” who waited outside a motorcycle shop to rob and shoot the rising star. Prosecutor Pascale Achille played cellphone videos Tuesday of the defendants dancing and smiling as they flashed $100 bills. The videos were allegedly taken hours after the shooting. Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome are all charged with first-degree murder and face mandatory life sentences if convicted. Achille also played video of the shooting and of surveillance images that she said links them to it. Defense attorneys said the investigation was poorly done and their clients are innocent.

