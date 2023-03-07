Pritzker Prize awarded to British architect Chipperfield

The Pritzker Architecture Prize has been awarded to British architect and urban planner David Alan Chipperfield, who was hailed on Tuesday for “a commitment to an architecture of understated but transformative civic presence.” The award is seen as the highest honor in the field. Organizers called Chipperfield’s work, more than 100 projects over four decades ranging from cultural, civic and academic buildings to urban planning to residences, “subtle yet powerful, subdued yet elegant.” In 2019, the city of Berlin introduced the James Simon Gallery, a new gateway designed by Chipperfield to the Museum Island complex. The gallery is seen as a key moment in efforts to renovate the five-museum site that houses treasures such as Babylon’s Ishtar Gate.

