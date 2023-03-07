Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan no-show in court, avoids arrest

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has failed to appear before a court in Islamabad to answer charges in a graft case against him, apparently a maneuver by his legal team to avoid the ex-premier’s arrest. Tuesday’s hearing was set by Judge Zafar Iqbal and Khan was required to appear in person and respond to charges of selling state gifts while in office. The same judge last week issued an arrest warrant for Khan but only the government of Khan’s successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, can order the police to take him into custody. The 70-year-old former cricket star and now opposition leader is embroiled in a string of court cases against him but has so far avoided arrest.

