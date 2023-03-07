Officials: Planes collide over Florida lake, at least 1 dead

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two small planes collided in midair over a central Florida lake, and at least one person is dead. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says rescue workers were continuing to search Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven for possible survivors Tuesday evening. He confirmed that one person was pronounced dead after rescuers attempted CPR. Witnesses recalled the planes crashing into each other Tuesday afternoon and then immediately falling into the water. Officials say the wing of one plane was sticking out of the water, while the other aircraft had settled about 21 feet below the surface. Deputies say they didn’t immediately know how many people were in the planes.

