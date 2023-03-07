Non-binary Oklahoma lawmaker censured after protest arrest

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Black, non-binary Democratic state legislator in the Oklahoma House has been formally censured by the Republican majority. The House voted along party lines Tuesday to censure Rep. Mauree Turner. House leaders say Turner refused to let state troopers question a transgender rights activist accused assaulting a police officer. That person was later arrested. The Legislature’s effort to prohibit gender affirming medical care for trans children this year has prompted several protests at the Capitol. After one protest, troopers wanted to question the activist accused of scuffling with an officer. Turner temporarily shielded that activist in their legislative office. Turner has been removed from all committees unless they issue a formal apology. Turner is refusing to apologize.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.