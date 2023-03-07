New Mexico Legislature votes to block local abortion bans

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An initiative that would shore up abortion access in New Mexico amid a flurry of local anti-abortion ordinances cleared a last major hurdle with the state Senate’s approval. A 23-15 vote of the Senate Tuesday nearly ensures the bill will reach the desk of supportive Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. New Mexico has one of the country’s most liberal abortion access laws, but two local counties and three cities have recently adopted abortion restrictions that reflect deep-seated opposition to the procedure. Democratic state Sen. Katy Duhigg, of Albuquerque, urged colleagues to support a bill that would prohibit local governments from blocking access to abortion and birth control.

