Murder charge for DC officer in death of man asleep in car

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington, D.C., police sergeant has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal August 2021 shooting of a man who had been found asleep in his car. U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves unsealed a federal indictment Tuesday charging Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Enis Jevric with murder in the death of An’Twan Gilmore. Jevric also is charged with violating Gilmore’s civil rights. Body-camera footage shows a crowd of officers approaching the car and tapping on the window. The car begins moving and stops quickly, as the officers yell, “Don’t move!” The car then starts moving again as the officers fire at least nine shots at it.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.