Mexican pageant challenges standard of beauty

VERACRUZ, Mexico (AP) — Fighting against standards of appearance developed over decades, contestants’ skin tone in the Miss Colonia pageant is darker than that usually seen on stage in Mexico. That reflects Veracruz’s long history of former slaves and escaped slave communities. The contest was organized by the Factoria nightclub, and featured 32 contestants who competed over the course of nine weekends. All are from the poorer neighborhoods of Veracruz, as the port city is also known. Edith Aguirre is a Mexican dance teacher and single mother of African descent who has been crowned this year’s “Miss Colonia.”

