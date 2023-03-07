Live free or dry: No buying booze on Amtrak in New Hampshire
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Riders on an Amtrak train that runs from Maine to Boston will soon have to hold off on buying alcoholic beverages during the 35-mile stretch that goes through New Hampshire. The Amtrak Downeaster includes a cafe car that serves alcohol. But the New Hampshire Liquor Commission has told the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority the train can’t serve alcohol during the New Hampshire portion of the journey. It stems from a New Hampshire law that forbids the serving of alcohol that hasn’t been purchased in the state.