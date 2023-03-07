Lawyer: Black Iowa football players at risk under Ferentz

The attorney representing a dozen former Iowa football players who settled their racial discrimination lawsuit with the university’s athletic department says Black Hawkeye players will continue to be at risk of harassment “as long as Kirk Ferentz is in charge.” Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons said in a news release Tuesday that his clients have been vindicated and he is pleased with the state Appeal Board approving the $4.175 million settlement, which uses $2 million in taxpayer funds. Coach Ferentz said Monday he was “greatly disappointed” in how the matter was resolved and “there is no admission of any wrongdoing.”

