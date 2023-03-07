At least 1 Palestinian killed during Israeli West Bank raid

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army has raided the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, leading to a gunbattle that killed at least one Palestinian, said Palestinian health officials. Israeli military officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss events still unfolding, said on Tuesday the army had entered the Jenin refugee camp to arrest suspects involved in the killing of two Israeli brothers in the northern West Bank town of Hawara last week. The army also said it was operating in Nablus.

