Hungarian delegation backs Sweden’s NATO application

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A parliamentary delegation from Hungary says it supports Sweden’s NATO membership bid after meeting the speaker of the Swedish parliament to iron out what Hungary’s governing party has called “political disputes.” Some Hungarian lawmakers have raised doubts about whether to support the NATO membership applications by Sweden and Finland. They have cited what they call “blatant lies” from Stockholm and Helsinki on the state of Hungary’s democracy. Hungary is the only NATO member country besides Turkey that hasn’t yet ratified Sweden and Finland’s joint application to join the Western military alliance. The delegation that visited Sweden on Tuesday also plans to visit Finland.

