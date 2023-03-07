Families shaken awaiting word on Americans taken in Mexico

LAKE CITY, S.C. (AP) — The violent kidnapping of four Americans in Mexico has shaken families across the Carolinas who agonized for days while waiting to learn if their loved ones survived a cosmetic surgery road trip that turned deadly. Questions about the attack persist, even as officials have reported two dead and sped the two survivors to U.S. soil. Both survivors are natives of Lake City, South Carolina. Relatives sought details, and federal investigators pledged to investigate how Latavia Burgess, Shaeed Woodard, Eric Williams and Zindell Brown wound up in the crossfire of Mexican drug cartels, as captured on video. Zalandria Brown is the sister of Zindell Brown. She urges authorities: “Dead or alive, just bring them home.”

By JAMES POLLARD and TRAVIS LOLLER Associated Press

