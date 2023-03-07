Execution delayed for death row inmate who cut out his eyes

HOUSTON (AP) — Next month’s scheduled execution of a Texas death row inmate whose attorneys say gouged out both of his eyes because of severe mental illness was delayed by a judge. Andre Thomas had been set to be executed on April 5. He was sentenced to death for fatally stabbing his estranged wife, their 4-year-old son and her 13-month-old daughter. State District Judge Jim Fallon issued an order Tuesday withdrawing the execution date. Fallon’s decision came after Thomas’ lawyers had requested additional time to prepare for a court hearing to review his competency. A prosecutor says that the faith leaders and others calling for clemency for Thomas are not fully informed about the case.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.