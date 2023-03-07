Biden to host 2nd state visit, for South Korean leader Yoon

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host the second state visit of his administration, for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The White House says Yoon will be joined by first lady Kim Keon Hee. The visit and a state dinner will be held April 26. The trip will mark the 70th anniversary of the alliance between the United States and South Korea. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre calls the alliance “critical to advancing peace, stability, and prosperity” around the world. Biden visited South Korea and Japan last year as the U.S. seeks to strengthen its relationships in Asia. The first state visit of Biden’s administration was held for French President Emmanuel Macron in December.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.