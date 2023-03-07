Bangladesh building explosion kills at least 17; scores hurt

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — An explosion in a seven-story commercial building in Bangladesh’s capital has killed at least 17 people and injured dozens. Officials say the explosion occurred in a busy commercial area of Dhaka. The building contained several stores selling plumbing products and household items, and its first two floors were badly damaged. An official at Dhaka Medical College Hospital says more than 50 people were taken there for treatment and at least 14 of them were dead. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.

