Argentina boosts security forces in violence-plagued Rosario

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s president says he will send hundreds more federal security forces to the central city of Rosario where drug violence has drawn international attention due to a recent threat against soccer superstar Lionel Messi. The death of an 11-year-old boy over the weekend added alarm and anger in Argentina over the city’s escalating violence, following the written threat left last Thursday when assailants opened fire on a supermarket owned by Messi’s in-laws. President Alberto Fernández says the federal government will double the number of federal security forces to the port city to 1,400. He says army engineers also will be sent to help build infrastructure for impoverished neighborhoods.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.