4 Kentucky GOP governor candidates make pitches in TV debate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Four of the candidates running in Kentucky’s Republican gubernatorial primary have faced off in a televised debate in which they took turns advocating conservative themes. Participants in the Tuesday night debate were Daniel Cameron, Ryan Quarles, Alan Keck and Mike Harmon. The four endorsed work by Kentucky’s GOP-dominated legislature to cut the state individual income tax. They also praised efforts to give parents a greater voice in education. And they took potshots at Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and President Joe Biden. The debate was hosted by the Jefferson County Republican Party and shown on Spectrum News 1.

By BRUCE SCHREINER and DYLAN LOVAN Associated Press

