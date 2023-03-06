US asks Mexico for trade consultations over GM corn limits

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. government has escalated the dispute over proposed Mexican limits on genetically modified corn. The U.S. Trade Representative’s office has called for consultations with Mexico over proposed rules that would ban GM corn for human consumption, and could eventually ban it for animal feed. The trade representative’s office says the ban could “threaten to disrupt billions of dollars in agricultural trade.” Mexico is the leading importer of U.S. corn, most of which is genetically modified. Mexico argues GM corn may have health effects, even when used as fodder, but hasn’t presented much proof. If the issue isn’t solved in consultations, it could lead to a dispute resolution panel or trade sanctions.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.