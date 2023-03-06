Tunisia offers new measures for migrants after racist abuse

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s government is seeking to allay growing international concerns about a surge of discrimination against people from sub-Saharan Africa. The EU meanwhile warned Monday against racist hate speech targeting people fleeing conflict and poverty. African governments have evacuated hundreds of their citizens from Tunisia in recent days. Migrants, foreign students and dark-skinned Tunisians have described being targeted by racist abuse in the streets and online. The tensions were unleashed after Tunisian President Kais Saied lashed out at migrants from sub-Saharan Africa in a speech inveighing against a perceived plot to erase Tunisia’s identity. The Tunisian government announced a string of new measures Sunday for migrants living in Tunisia.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.