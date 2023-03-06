South Carolina offers $1.3B to new Scout electric SUV maker

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s governor says he is going to ask lawmakers to approve nearly $1.3 billion to bring to the state a new electric vehicle plant. The company is a Volkswagen Group-backed group trying to revive the Scout brand of vehicles, which was a 1960s forerunner to today’s SUVs. Scout Motors Inc. says it will spend$2 billion on the plant near Columbia and hopes to have 4,000 workers and begin rolling the electric SUVs off the assembly line in 2026. South Carolina is determined to be a big player in the electric vehicle industry and all the things that go along with it, like making batteries.

