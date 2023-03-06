Slain man’s mother decries plan to expand Mississippi police

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The mother of a 25-year-old Black man who was shot to death by Mississippi Capitol Police last year is telling state lawmakers that she strongly opposes giving the state-run police department wider territory to patrol inside the majority-Black capital city of Jackson. Arkela Lewis says the proposal terrifies and angers her. She’s still waiting for information about the death of her son, Jaylen Lewis. The assistant chief of the city-run Jackson Police Department, a district attorney and several other officials appeared before legislators Monday. They are denouncing a bill that would expand Capitol Police territory and create courts with appointed rather than elected judges.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.