Slain man’s mother decries plan to expand Mississippi police
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The mother of a 25-year-old Black man who was shot to death by Mississippi Capitol Police last year is telling state lawmakers that she strongly opposes giving the state-run police department wider territory to patrol inside the majority-Black capital city of Jackson. Arkela Lewis says the proposal terrifies and angers her. She’s still waiting for information about the death of her son, Jaylen Lewis. The assistant chief of the city-run Jackson Police Department, a district attorney and several other officials appeared before legislators Monday. They are denouncing a bill that would expand Capitol Police territory and create courts with appointed rather than elected judges.