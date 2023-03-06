Scholz says labor, climate challenges loom for Germany

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says his country faces considerable challenges, but also opportunities, in the coming years as it seeks to transform toward a green economy with a shrinking workforce. The 64-year-old said Monday it will be necessary to tap into reserves in the labor market and attract skilled migrants if Germany is to achieve its goal of becoming climate neutral by 2045. Scholz said that due to demand for workers “Germany will leave the problem of joblessness behind in the coming years.” Germany’s Economy Ministry warned that a failure to reduce emissions and curb climate change could cost the country hundreds of billions of dollars.

