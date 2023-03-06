Pakistan bans media broadcasts of ex-PM Imran Khan speeches
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s media regulator has banned broadcasts of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speeches as police arrived at one of his homes to deliver another court summons for the ousted premier. The development is the latest in a political tug of war between the former cricket star turned Islamist politician and the government of his successor, Shahbaz Sharif, as Khan campaigns for early elections. The ban by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority was imposed on Sunday and went into effect on Monday. A violation of the ban by any media outlet would result in its license being revoked. Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, now in the opposition, denounced the ban.