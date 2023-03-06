Inflatable tanks, missiles: Czech firm makes decoy armaments

PRAGUE (AP) — A Czech company that produces more than 30 different inflatable military decoys, including tanks, armored vehicles, aircraft and howitzers, has seen sales soar over the past year. Its products include U.S.-made HIMARS rocket systems, the weapons that were among the billions of dollars in Western military aid that has helped Ukraine fight off the Russians since the Feb. 24 invasion. Inflatech chief executive Vojtech Fresser won’t say if his decoys are used by Ukrainian forces. The decoys can deceive enemy cameras, thermo-cameras and radars into believing they have pinpointed a valuable target and use expensive missiles to destroy it.

