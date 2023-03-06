Florida lab to test 550 Tennessee rape kits with $1.5M grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is outsourcing testing of at least 550 rape kits to a private Florida lab under a $1.5 million federal grant. On Monday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the move that aims to cut down turnaround times that have drawn scrutiny. In a news release, the agency said the state awarded a contract to DNA Labs International in Deerfield Beach, Florida after a competitive bid process that began in December. The agency plans to submit up to 1,000 rape kits if more grant funding becomes available by the end of the year. That cost would end up at a rate of $2,155 per kit. The outside lab would also provide analysis and necessary courtroom testimony.

