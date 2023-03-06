Skip to Content
Florida flight returns to Cuba after birds cause engine fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A flight to Florida from Cuba was forced to turn back after it struck birds that caused an engine to catch fire and fill the cabin with smoke. Southwest Airlines says in a statement Monday that the flight was from José Martí international Airport in Havana to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Sunday afternoon. It returned to Cuba after striking the birds while the plane was gaining altitude. No injuries were reported. WSVN reports a passenger says the impact sent fumes through the airplane and caused emergency oxygen masks to deploy. After safely landing in Cuba, passengers and crew were evacuated on slides.

