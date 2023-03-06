FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of woman on Carnival cruise ship

By Jennifer Henderson, CNN

The FBI is investigating the “suspicious death” of a female passenger onboard the Carnival Sunshine cruise ship, the agency announced in a news release Sunday.

The woman was found unresponsive during the ship’s February 27 voyage to Nassau, Bahamas, the FBI field office in Columbia, South Carolina, said.

Medical staff and crew members attempted life-saving measures after learning she was unresponsive, but the woman was pronounced dead on the ship, the FBI said.

“Both the deceased and her husband were debarked in Nassau and Bahamian authorities have already investigated the circumstances and are conducting an autopsy,” Carnival Cruise Line spokesperson Matt Lupoli said in a statement to CNN.

“We are fully cooperating. This is a matter for authorities in the Bahamas and Charleston and we have no further comments,” said Lupoli.

On March 4, when the ship returned to Charleston, an FBI team processed the passenger’s room for evidence, the FBI release states.

The incident was isolated and there wasn’t a threat to any other passengers before or after the woman was found dead, the FBI said.

The FBI investigates suspicious deaths of US nationals as well as “certain crimes on the high seas,” the release states.

The incident remains under investigation, the FBI said.

