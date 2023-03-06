Falling ceiling panel narrowly misses rider at subway stop

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A passenger narrowly missed getting struck when a ceiling panel weighing as much to 25 pounds came crashing to the platform at a Boston-area subway station. Surveillance video shows the passenger stopping short as the panel comes down at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s Harvard Station in Cambridge shortly before 4 p.m. last Wednesday, sending up a cloud of dust. The passenger pauses, then walks around it and up a staircase. MBTA interim General Manager Jeff Gonneville said Friday the aluminum panel fell about 10 feet. He says the agency is inspecting all the ceiling panels at the station and at other stations.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.