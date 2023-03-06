Closing statements Tuesday in Householder corruption trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Closing statements are set before a jury Tuesday in the trial of ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges. Both Republicans have been convicted in a $60 million bribery scheme. Federal prosecutors call it the largest corruption case in state history. The government alleges Householder orchestrated a scheme funded by FirstEnergy Corp. to secure the speakership, elect legislative allies, then pass and defend a $1 billion nuclear bailout benefiting the utility. Borges is accused of seeking to bribe an operative. Both are charged with conspiracy carrying up to 20 years in prison. They pleaded not guilty and maintain their innocence.

