Woman sues Catholic charity for active shooter drill

An employee of Catholic Charities in Omaha, Nebraska, alleges in a lawsuit that she suffered emotional distress when the organization held an active shooter drill but didn’t tell employees it was fake. The employee, Sandra Lopez, says in her lawsuit that administrators went along with the drill despite knowing it was not real. On May 19, employees fled after hearing what they believed were gunshots at the organization’s office. Lopez says she is being treated for post-traumatic stress disorder and back pain she suffered while running from the building. Lopez’s attorney said Monday that Catholic Charities intentionally injured Lopez. Catholic Charities officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

