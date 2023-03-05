Noted architect Rafael Viñoly dies at 78 in New York
NEW YORK (AP) — Uruguayan-born architect Rafael Viñoly has died at age 78 after a career of designing distinctive buildings around the globe. Family members say the architect died of an aneurism Thursday in New York City, where his firm is based. Structures he is known for include the Tokyo International Forum, the Cleveland Museum of Art, Carrasco Airport in Montevideo, Uruguay, and 20 Fenchurch Street in London. Viñoly was born on June 1, 1944, in Montevideo, Uruguay. He settled in New York City in 1979 and founded Rafael Viñoly Architects four years later.