Fatal shooting erupts at Georgia party with over 100 teens

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia shooting has killed two of the more than 100 teenagers who had gathered at a house party Saturday, with six others wounded. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are still piecing together what transpired at the Douglasville home. No arrests have been made, and it is unclear whether there was more than one shooter. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Captain Trent Wilson told The Associated Press that the shots broke out sometime between 10:30 and 11:30 p.m. Police have not released the names of the the two who were killed but say they were under 18 years old.

