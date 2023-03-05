Chief: Police in Maryland city fatally shoot man with knife

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Authorities say police in Frederick, Maryland, fatally shot a man with a knife during a weekend encounter after he ignored commands to drop the weapon. Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando says officers went to an apartment Saturday night seeking a man wanted for a parole or probation violation. The chief said at a news conference Sunday that the officers entered the residence after a woman answered the door, and they found a knife-wielding man in a closet. According to police, the man was shot after ignoring commands to drop the knife. Authorities said all the officers wore body cameras that recorded the encounter, and that footage is typically released within 14 days.

