Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 11:51 am

The implications of Walgreens’ decision on abortion pills

KEYT

By TOM MURPHY
AP Health Writer

Walgreens says it will not start selling an abortion pill in 20 states that had warned of legal consequences if it did that. The drugstore chain’s announcement Thursday signals that access to mifepristone may not expand as broadly as federal regulators intended in January. That’s when they finalized a rule change allowing more pharmacies to provide the pill, which is one of two used in medical abortions.  The Food and Drug Administration requires pharmacies to go through a certification process before they dispense the pills. Walgreens says it plans to dispense the pills where it can legally do so.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content