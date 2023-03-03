Spanish bureaucracy leaves Ukrainians waiting for cash help

MADRID (AP) — Thousands of Ukrainians who fled to Spain after Russia invaded their country last year are still waiting for promised payments of 400 euros ($425) a month. The central government promised in June that the “most vulnerable” Ukrainians would receive direct payments through Spain’s regional administrations. The Associated Press confirmed on Friday that the money has yet to be disbursed in the Valencian Community, Catalonia and Madrid regions. The three regions together are home to more than two-thirds of 168,000 Ukrainians registered by the Interior Ministry as under temporary protection in Spain. The ministry that oversaw the 52.8 million-euro ($56 million) fund says it distributed the money to regional governments in October. The ministry expected 40,000 applications.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.