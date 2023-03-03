Serbia’s LGBTQ groups rally after spate of attacks on gays

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s beleaguered LGBTQ activists have rallied to demand state action following a spate of violence against gays, including a stabbing that injured a young man. The gathering dubbed “Hate kills!” was held Friday in the central Belgrade park that was the site of the attack, in connection with which police have arrested two suspects. Three more gay men were attacked in late February, activists said, including one hit with a bottle. Police have arrested two people for the stabbing attack but activists say more should be done to curb the violence. Serbia is a staunchly conservative nation where right-wing extremists have been gaining strength in recent years under a populist government.

