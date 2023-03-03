Records show suspect in TV attack had many juvenile arrests

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A 19-year-old suspect charged in last week’s fatal shootings of a TV reporter, a 9-year-old girl and a woman was arrested at age 15 for battering a high school student during an armed robbery. Police reports released Friday through a public records request also show Keith Moses had at least two other juvenile arrests for crimes that would have been felonies if he had been an adult. The records don’t show how the cases were resolved by the office of Democratic State Attorney Monique Worrell. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office earlier this week requested documents about the prior arrests involving Moses.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.