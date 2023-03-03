Permitless concealed carry gun bill advances in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Conservative lawmakers are on the cusp of passing a so-called constitutional carry bill that would allow people to carry concealed guns in Nebraska without a permit. Lawmakers voted 36-12 Friday to advance the bill from the first of three rounds of debate, thanks in part to the defection of Democratic Omaha Sens. Justin Wayne and Terrell McKinney. The two are the only Black lawmakers in the body and they cited racial disparity in enforcing gun laws for their support of the bill. Currently, 25 other states have so-called constitutional carry laws that allow people to carry concealed guns without a permit.

