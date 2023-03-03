Methane explosion at Pakistani coal mine kills 6 miners

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say a methane explosion killed six miners at a coal mine in the country’s southwestern Baluchistan province. They say the explosion, which took place on Thursday, caused a collapse inside the mine. Five miners were reported injured. The mine is located in the district of Harnai. A mines inspector said on Friday that it took rescuers 24 hours to get to the trapped miners and retrieve the bodies of those killed. Pakistani coal miners often complain that mine owners fail to take safety precautions and install needed equipment. Despite the danger and low wages, thousands work in mines in Baluchistan, where unemployment is higher than in other parts of Pakistan.

