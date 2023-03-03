Skip to Content
Maine lobstermen have slower year amid industry challenges

By PATRICK WHITTLE
Associated Press

ROCKPORT, Maine (AP) — Fishers of Maine lobster had a smaller haul during a year in which the industry battled surging fuel and bait prices, rebukes from key retailers and the looming possibility of new restrictions to protect whales. Maine lobster has exploded in value in recent years in part due to growing international demand. The industry brought about 98 million pounds of lobster to the docks worth about $389 million. That was more than 11% less than the previous year, in which they harvested more than 110 million pounds of lobster worth more than $740 million. The per-pound value of lobster also fell from an all-time high in 2021.

The Associated Press

