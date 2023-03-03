Iowa man sentenced to 3 life terms for killing his family

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A judge has sentenced an Iowa man convicted of killing his parents and sister to three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. Judge Lars Anderson sentenced 22-year-old Alexander Ken Jackson on Friday after his conviction in January of three counts of first-degree murder in the June 15, 2021, deaths of his father Jan Jackson, mother Melissa Jackson and sister Sabrina Jackson. Officers found them dead from multiple gunshots after Alexander Jackson called 911 and claimed there was an intruder at their Cedar Rapids home who had shot him and his father. Prosecutors claimed Jackson shot his family after his father told him to get a job or move out of the house.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.