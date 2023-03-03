Hundreds of students get ready to riff at 53th Annual Jazz Festival in Santa Barbara

​SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Dos Pueblos Instrumental Music Program is getting ready to present its 53rd Annual Jazz Festival.

Jazz in Paradiset is scheduled for Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Elings Performing Arts Center on the campus of Dos Pueblos High School.

Several jazz bands from schools and colleges all around the central and south coast will participate.

The competition will be judged by music educators across Southern California.

The students will also receive valuable instruction throughout the day.

The festival will include an evening concert that is open to the public.