Georgia’s Stegeman Coliseum closed after ceiling piece falls

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s Stegeman Coliseum has been closed for repairs after a small piece of concrete fell from the ceiling of the nearly 60-year-old facility that hosts several of the university’s sports teams and school graduation ceremonies in the spring. The school says no one was injured when the concrete fell on Wednesday, but it doesn’t have a timetable for the arena to re-open. The closure should not affect the men’s and women’s basketball teams, which have completed their home schedules, but a gymnastics meet Friday against Arkansas has been moved to a suburban Atlanta arena. Several other events planned for the Stegeman Coliseum over the next few weeks might also be affected.

