French prosecutors indict PSG’s Hakimi on rape allegation

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors say Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has been indicted on rape charges. The prosecutors office in Nanterre says Hakimi was questioned by investigators probing rape allegations on Thursday. He was then indicted by an investigating judge and placed under judicial supervision. A 24-year-old woman says she was raped by Hakimi on Saturday at his home in a Paris suburb. The Spanish-born Hakimi is a defender who helped Morocco make World Cup history last year by becoming the first African team to reach the tournament’s semifinals. He trained with PSG on Friday.

