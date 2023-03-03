Former Michigan State guard Appling sentenced in murder case

DETROIT (AP) — Former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Damon Appling has been sentenced in the death of a Detroit man. Prosecutors say Appling shot the man after an argument over a gun in May 2021. The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says a judge is sentencing the 31-year-old Appling to serve 18 to 40 years in prison. The sentence is for second-degree murder and two years for a firearms charge. Appling pleaded guilty last month. Appling was a prep star at Detroit Pershing. He played guard at Michigan State from 2010 to 2014. He also played pro basketball overseas and had two brief contracts with the NBA’s Orlando Magic.

