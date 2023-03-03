Faulty part from Ukraine likely cause rocket launch failure

BERLIN (AP) — The European Space Agency said Friday that an investigation into the failure of a rocket carrying two Earth observation satellites last year indicated the cause was a faulty part procured from Ukraine. The Vega C rocket ditched in the sea less than three minutes after liftoff from a spaceport in French Guiana in December. Arianespace, which provided the launch service, said at the time that a decrease in pressure was observed in the nozzle of the rocket’s Zefiro 40 second stage. ESA said an investigation determined that it suffered “an unexpected thermo-mechanical over-erosion” of a carbon component procured in Ukraine. The launch was meant to take two Earth observation satellites made by Airbus, Pleiades Neo 5 and 6, into orbit.

