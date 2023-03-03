EPA mandates states report on cyber threats to water systems

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday said it would require states to report on cybersecurity threats in audits of public water systems. The memo is part of a broader plan to protect the nation’s critical infrastructure against cyberattacks. The Environmental Protection Agency said it would help states and water systems build out cybersecurity programs. There are more than 150,000 public water systems in the U.S., and experts have said many lack the money and expertise to build stout security against such threats.

